Heavy Clashes Erupted in Manila as Philippine Police Attempted to Break up the May Day Protest

Heavy clashes erupted in Manila as Philippine police attempted to break up the May Day protests. Police fired water cannons at protesters and made several violent arrests as workers and youths took to the streets on International Workers’ Day.
◾️Police began attacking the protesters as they headed to the US Embassy in Manila, calling for fair wages and against imperialism.