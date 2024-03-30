(MIRRORED VIDEO) THE ASCENSION PSYOP 101

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Lookoutfa Charlie 285 Ascension Symptoms - The most dangerous PsyOp to get pulled on the spiritual / new age community. Ever. One of the greatest CIA / MOE SAD / MILITARY PSYOPS in history."
KJV
1 THESSALONIANS 5:21
21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.
PS - What is missing here from this video is The Biblical truth -
KJV
ISAIAH 5:20
20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!