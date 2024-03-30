BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(MIRRORED VIDEO) THE ASCENSION PSYOP 101
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
169 views • 03/30/2024

MIRRORED Video from - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhIXaEeMTIg

"Lookoutfa Charlie 285 Ascension Symptoms - The most dangerous PsyOp to get pulled on the spiritual / new age community. Ever. One of the greatest CIA / MOE SAD / MILITARY PSYOPS in history."

KJV
1 THESSALONIANS 5:21
21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. 

PS - What is missing here from this video is The Biblical truth - 

KJV
ISAIAH 5:20
20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!


Keywords
jesus is godkjvking james version holy bibleascension psyop 101ascenion symptomscia at their finest
