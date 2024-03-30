(MIRRORED VIDEO) THE ASCENSION PSYOP 101

MIRRORED Video from - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhIXaEeMTIg

"Lookoutfa Charlie 285 Ascension Symptoms - The most dangerous PsyOp to get pulled on the spiritual / new age community. Ever. One of the greatest CIA / MOE SAD / MILITARY PSYOPS in history."

KJV

1 THESSALONIANS 5:21

21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.

PS - What is missing here from this video is The Biblical truth -

KJV

ISAIAH 5:20

20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!



