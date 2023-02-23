© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Be Kind And Civil.
Proverbs 22:11 (NIV).
11) One who loves a pure heart and who speaks with grace
will have the king for a friend.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
First, acquire the inner peace that comes only from the God of the Scriptures.
Then, be civil to all you meet on your Narrow Path.
You will attract powerful friends.
8) Blessed are the pure in heart,
for they will see God.
9) Blessed are the peacemakers,
for they will be called children of God.
Matthew 5:8-9 (NIV)
