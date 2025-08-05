Get Biblical Understanding # 25 - PRAYER

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





This is number 25 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with Prayer. The Apostle Paul urges us to pray with these words, “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men.” We are further encouraged to “come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”





ISAIAH 59:1-2 Behold, the Lord's hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear: But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.





MATTHEW 5:44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;





MATTHEW 9:18 Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth labourers into his harvest.





MATTHEW 14:23 And when He had sent the multitudes away, He went up on the mountain by Himself to pray. Now when evening came, He was alone there.





MATTHEW 21:21-22 Jesus answered and said unto them, Verily I say unto you, If ye have faith, and doubt not, ye shall not only do this which is done to the fig tree, but also if ye shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; it shall be done. And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.





MATTHEW 26:39 And he went a little further, and fell on his face, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt.





MATTHEW 26:41-44 Watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation: the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak. He went away again the second time, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if this cup may not pass away from me, except I drink it, thy will be done. And he came and found them asleep again: for their eyes were heavy. And he left them, and went away again, and prayed the third time, saying the same words.





MARK 14:38 Watch ye and pray, lest ye enter into temptation. The spirit truly is ready, but the flesh is weak.





LUKE 6:12 And it came to pass in those days, that he went out into a mountain to pray, and continued all night in prayer to God.









