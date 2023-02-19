Run to You. Bryan Adams. Reverse Playback Squirrel 🐿️ video.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.
120fps 720p footage
Red Squirrel 🐿️🇨🇦
Artist Bryan Adams
Song Run to You
When is Brighteon going to have 1080p 60fps video quality ability?
I’ve been trying to contact Mike Adams for 5 months now, no reply.
cmon!
Ron F contact info ℹ️
[email protected] (yes I know google Fkng sucks!)
I wish I knew that 10 years ago then I never would have a Gmail account.
I’m locked out of my tutanota encryption email, and PROTON MAIL is NOT SECURE. THEY GIVE OUT PEOPLES VP address. Look it up!