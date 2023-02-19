BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Run to You. Bryan Adams. Reverse Playback Squirrel 🐿️ video.
234 views • 02/19/2023

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.

120fps 720p footage 

Red Squirrel 🐿️🇨🇦

Artist Bryan Adams 

Song Run to You 

When is Brighteon going to have 1080p 60fps video quality ability?

I’ve been trying to contact Mike Adams for 5 months now, no reply.

cmon!


Ron F contact info ℹ️ 

[email protected] (yes I know google Fkng sucks!)

I wish I knew that 10 years ago then I never would have a Gmail account.

I’m locked out of my tutanota encryption email, and PROTON MAIL is NOT SECURE. THEY GIVE OUT PEOPLES VP address. Look it up!














natureanimalsslow motionbryan adamsred squirrelcfc66crazyfunnycatscrazyfunnycats66videoshop appbaby squirrelcute squirrelsquirrel runningbest squirrel videosadorable squirrelbaby red squirrelcanada squirreledmonton squirrelrun to youcutest squirrelslo mo squirrelsquirrel in slow motion
