How to Energize Your Life Naturally: Causes of Hypothyroidism & How to Get Your Energy Back
Hotze Health
102 followers
82 views • 08/09/2023

Are you tired when you get up in the morning? Do you want to take naps? How is your mental focus? Do you have problems with muscle aches and pains? Do you get sick easily or have difficulty with weight?

The above symptoms can be indicative of hypothyroidism. Thyroid hormones are like spark plugs and they help your body function at its optimum levels. The thyroid hormone governs your body’s metabolism and produces energy. Unfortunately, most physicians treat hypothyroidism solely based on blood tests, while ignoring the clinical symptoms. There are several problems with this approach.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.

To receive a FREE copy of one of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling books, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” “Do A 180,” or “Hypothyroidism, Health, & Happiness” call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

hypothyroidismthyroid hormonesdr steven hotzewellness revolutionenergy levels
