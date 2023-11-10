Embedded Zionist Media

Mainstream Media Embeds Caught With Hamas

* AP, CNN, NYT & Reuters personnel were complicit in the Oct 7 terrorist attacks.

* This was not an intel failure; and could not have been missed.

* It was a highly-coordinated military operation — with embedded MSM propagandists i.e. intelligence operatives.





Reese Reports | 10 November 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=654e789f668ba733e3e12478