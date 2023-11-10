Embedded Zionist Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mainstream Media Embeds Caught With Hamas
* AP, CNN, NYT & Reuters personnel were complicit in the Oct 7 terrorist attacks.
* This was not an intel failure; and could not have been missed.
* It was a highly-coordinated military operation — with embedded MSM propagandists i.e. intelligence operatives.
Reese Reports | 10 November 2023