RealNewsChannel.com





Dr. Joseph Sansone Files Legal Writ Of Demand To Remove All Covid Vaccines From The Market Immediately! Next BREAKING: Fox News Reports COVID-19 Shots Contain Toxic DNA and Cancer Viruses. Then From Greg Reese; If you want to routinely cull the population, then an invisible virus that you cannot see or prove would be the perfect lie to cover it up. Then Liberal Magazine Promotes “Freedom Of Sex” For Kids In Shocking Publication. Then Troy Smith joins Roger Stone to reveal the truth behind Larry Hogan's pedophile connections. Then Many people still don't realize just how dire the situation truly is. Lead by a deeply treasonous Intelligence apparatus, A compromised dementia riddled lunatic hijacked the Executive Office of the United States of America. His Marxist communist sympathizing base is following every handbook of sabotage to the letter to quicken the demise of the City upon the hill. They are burning it all down by any means necessary. Then FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, an Ivy League plant with zero previous fire fighting experience, responded to the incident by sending an email vowing to “hunt down” all those involved, announcing that the Bureau of Investigation and Trials (BITS) will investigate the matter. Then Must Watch: Rancher Exposes Foreign Takeover Of US Beef Industry. Then X Spaces speaker reveals the truth behind the chaos in Haiti. And finally VIDEO: Putin Says Russia Ready For Nuclear War As West Escalates Ukraine Crisis!

Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/dr-joseph-sansone-demands-removal-of-all-covid-vaccines-from-the-market/

Source Link; https://banned.video/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/









Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.