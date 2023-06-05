© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2iukoc646b
Ms. Connie Morgan: I wish the New Federal State of China a happy third birthday!
I firmly believe that Mr. Miles Guo and Ms. Yvette Wang will be proven innocent once the legal process is finished. We are optimistic about this.
摩根夫人康妮摩根女士：祝福新中国联邦三周年生日快乐！
我坚信郭文贵先生和王艳萍女士一旦法律程序走完都将被证明无罪，对此我们很乐观。
