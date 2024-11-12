Leaving a place in a better state than when we arrived for a better world

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





Even in January, that's not the end. It's going to take time, and there will be people that it will take years for them to get hold of what's happening because I understand that I was brainwashed as a child, and it took me years to establish truth. It took me two and a half years to find my feet, and a further seven and a half years to actually be free of all the shackles of what I was taught as a child, that was wrong. Don't go hard on the people as they wake up, as they go through the process. It's not our job to tell these people. It's our job to show people the way forward, and that we show people by our actions, by what we do, the way we live our lives, the way we treat one another. I love the story about the man in the business class lounge and goes to the toilet. Multi-millionaire goes to the toilet. When he finished, washes his hands and then takes a towel and dries around the sink. And the guy was like, no, no, that's my job. The guy said, No, I want to leave it in a better state than when I came here. And if we all did the same, we leave the world in a better place when we went in somewhere, then the world will be a better place.





Charlie Ward - 11/07/2024 Charlieward.com





Charlie Ward Insiders Club Special Election Edition: https://rumble.com/v5mtx38-charlie-ward-trump-election-win-derekjohnson-sheilaholm.html