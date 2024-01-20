Russia Vs France Ugly Spat After NATO Nation's Troops 'Fight Alongside Ukraine Army' | Details

Russia claimed to have killed 'foreign mercenaries' in Ukraine's Kharkiv city on January 16. Russia said that its forces had carried out a precision strike on a building housing more than 60 foreign fighters, predominantly French nationals. Moscow also summoned French envoy Pierre Levy in strong protest.
