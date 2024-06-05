⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(5 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, hit manpower and hardware of AFU 71st jaeger, 120th territorial defence, 13th national guard brigades near Vesyoloye, Grafskoye, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

Seven counter-attacks launched by assault units of AFU 82nd air assault, 42nd mechanised brigades, and the 101st Guard Brigade Of General Staff were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 290 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and three motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitzer-2000 self-propelled howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 122-mm BM-21 Grad MLRS were hit. One ammunition depot of the AFU 15th border detachment was eliminated.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on AFU 14th, 44th, 60th mechanised, 112th, 117th territorial defence, 4th, 13th national guard brigades close to Stelmakhovka, Novosyolovskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Torskoye and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 545 Ukrainian troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, one Nota electronic warfare station, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 56th motorised infantry, 30th, 54th, 92nd mechanised, 5th assault,104th territorial defence brigades close to Zaliznyanskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Grigorovka, Kalinino, Dzerzhinsk, and Krasnoye (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 230 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, to include one U.S.-made Stryker armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, one Anklav electronic warfare station, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation, hit units of AFU 47th mechanised, 71st infantry, 109th territorial defence, 2nd national guard brigades close to Novgorodskoye, Novosyolovka Pervaya, Novoaleksandrovka, and Novopokrovka (DPR).

Five counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 23rd, 24th mechanised, 143rd infantry, and 68th jaeger brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 360 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one Anklav electronic warfare station.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, three 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and four 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines, inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 58th motorised infantry, 128th territorial defence brigades near Urozhaynoye and Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 125 Ukrainian troops, one tank, five motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces' units launched strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 128th mountain assault, 121st territorial defence brigades close to Stepnogorsk, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region) and Novokaira (Kherson region).

The enemy lost up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, two 152 mm D-20 howitzers, one 152-mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 122-mm BM-21 Grad MLRS.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged ammunition and hardware depots of Khortitsa operational-strategic group of forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and militants of Foreign Legion, as well as location of uncrewed surface vehicles, and clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 118 areas.



▫️Air defence systems shot down 55 unmanned aerial vehicles of the AFU during the day.

Ten U.S.-made HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles, two French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs, and two U.S.-made Patriot SAM system projectiles were shot down.



📊 In total, 610 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 25,177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 527 air defence missile systems, 16,264 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,330 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,124 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,286 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.