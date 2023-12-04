BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel-Gaza Propaganda War: The Other Side of the Story
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
689 views • 12/04/2023

Hamas has been very successful in its propaganda war against Israel as its operatives use civilians as human shields while hiding in hospitals and mosques, argues Israeli Defense Forces reservist and security special Doron Keidar from the front lines of the battle near Gaza in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. According to Keidar, Israeli forces are doing everything possible to minimize civilian casualties, though that is not the narrative being spread in much of the media. Keidar, who was called up to fight after the October 7 massacre, called on Christian missionaries to bring Christianity to Gaza in an effort to bring about peace.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
israelpalestinegazadoron keidar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy