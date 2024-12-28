A Good Year of Gardening! 🤩🐶

Well, the year 2024 is coming to a close and what a year it’s been! The garden has done well this year, and I promise to step up my game next year. I will be doing more hand pollinating to make sure that I get good crops, especially zucchini! I’m also going to move the upper level raised bed down to the lower garden. Here's wishing you and yours well in 2025.

Happy New Year, everyone! 🎊🎍🥳

"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

