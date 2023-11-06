Trump lawyer slams NY judge Engoron as 'unhinged'

Former president Donald Trump’s personal attorney Alina Habba ranted against the judge overseeing the case while speaking to TV cameras outside court during the lunch break Monday.

“I was told to sit down today,” Habba said to reporters near the steps of the lower Manhattan civil courthouse. “I was yelled at and I’ve had a judge, who is unhinged, slamming a table.”

Inside earlier, Habba stood up and interrupted the proceedings, telling Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron he was there to listen to what Trump had to say and arguing her client should be allowed to give long answers.

“I am not here to listen to what he has to say!” the judge said as he told Habba to “sit down.”

https://nypost.com/2023/11/06/news/trump-fraud-trial-live-updates-as-donald-trump-testifies-in-nyc/

-----------

Trump Crushes It During Testimony, Calls Out Stalinist AG Letitia James: “She is a Political Hack Who Wants to be Governor. This is a Political Witch Hunt and I Think She Should be Ashamed of Herself”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/trump-crushes-it-during-testimony-calls-stalinist-ag/













