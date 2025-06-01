2025-6-1 You are still my first love...

(I've never heard this before......ever........









the secret place.......





and, Him answering my prayer/journal entry.......when I said, "nothing else matters, I just want to stay in this place with You forever.."...









lyrics....





I feel my heart beating out of my chest...

I want to stay forever like this...

may the flame of my heart always stay lit...

I want to stay forever like this....





Your still my first love...

Your still my only One...









....................I'm returning.......................

.........to the secret place............

.............just an altar........and a flame......





..........Your still my first love.........









Real worship is in our heart between us and the Father.....





The Father heard my heart yesterday during sabbath,

and HE answered it today by showing me this song....

how was it on my ipod? when I never downloaded it?





it came on, and my spirit completely changed...

I listened in awe...





"I feel my heart beating out of my chest....

I want to stay forever like this..."...





16 years.....and the Father still has my everything...

I began singing as loud as I could....out over the rolling hills...

all my neighbors in ear shot...outside...

singing my heart out to the Lord....as I continue to build this ark in faith....





what can't I overcome when my spirit is alive?!

Thank You Father, thank You for Your mercy in finding me...

thank You for the seriousness You impressed in my spirit when You called me out...

Thank You for showing me the differences, so I could choose You, again, and again, and again...

You are the prize! You are the inheritance!

I will obey Your voice, and keep Your commandments...

I will keep Your charge...

praise You Father! thank You!









(the attachment is too large to upload.........I will upload it to the channel then...)









answering the prayer of our unspoken heart...



