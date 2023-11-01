Taking the Rainbow Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Oct 30, 2023
Experience a transformative journey led by Rabbi Schneider to Take The Rainbow Back as a symbol for God. Witness highlights from this street outreach, and be encouraged to courageously share the meaning of the rainbow in your own community.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGjcIDu6_4k