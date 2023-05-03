X22 REPORT Ep. 3060b - Patriots Needed A Spark To Re-Ignite The Engine, Public Interest Forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3060b - May 2, 2023
Patriots Needed A Spark To Re-Ignite The Engine,Public Interest Forces The Sun To Shine
The [DS] has miscalculated, Trump turned the tables on them and decided to take the long way around. He has all the time in the world, the [DS] does not. The people just needed a spark to wake up. Once the people see all the evidence public interest forces the sun to shine. The [DS] is trapped and now they are desperate which means they begin to do stupid things.
