Chocolate Collagen Smoothie
1 Tbsp.
Groovy Bee Collagen Peptides
1 Tbsp.
Groovy Bee Organic
Coconut Milk Powder
2 Tbsp.
Organic Cocoa Energize
2 frozen bananas
1 Tbsp.
Premium Manuka Honey
8 oz water
Place all ingredients in a blender.
Start the blender on low speed for 10 seconds
and Increase speed to high
for a full minute.
Pour smoothie into a cup. Serve immediately.
