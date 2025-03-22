BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Very Last Time Before Death Cancels Everything
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
176 views • 6 months ago

One of these days God will reach out to You for the very last time?

Music by Send Rain


Luke 13:6 He spake also this parable; A certain man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard; and he came and sought fruit thereon, and found none.

Luk 13:7 Then said he unto the dresser of his vineyard, Behold, these three years I come seeking fruit on this fig tree, and find none: cut it down; why cumbereth it the ground?

Luk 13:8 And he answering said unto him, Lord, let it alone this year also, till I shall dig about it, and dung it:

Luk 13:9 And if it bear fruit, well: and if not, then after that thou shalt cut it down.


This fig tree represents two things the nation of Israel and the life of any human being and Gods patience with both? (70AD)


Every Human has one and most likely two guarding angels who watch over them and bring about circumstances in their lives? (Luke 13:8-9) Their Goal is to bring you to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.


Luke 15:7 I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repents, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.


Matt 21:19 (Jesus was hungry) And when he saw a fig tree in the way, he came to it, and found nothing thereon, but leaves only, and said unto it, Let no fruit grow on thee henceforward for ever. And presently the fig tree withered away.


Time is running out both for the world and especially for you?My Main Channel is called “pastorbobncc” here is the link,

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr5krB45-X64hGJMOiaQNzA

New videos will be up this Saturday.

Thank all of you for all your support. Below are my contact information and other links.

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943


Keywords
cartoonnewscomedymovieeducationentertainmentmusicpolicemarriagesongdancecounselgamingcounselingcookingcouplecraftsbondage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy