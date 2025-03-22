Very Last Time Before Death Cancels Everything

One of these days God will reach out to You for the very last time?

Luke 13:6 He spake also this parable; A certain man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard; and he came and sought fruit thereon, and found none.

Luk 13:7 Then said he unto the dresser of his vineyard, Behold, these three years I come seeking fruit on this fig tree, and find none: cut it down; why cumbereth it the ground?

Luk 13:8 And he answering said unto him, Lord, let it alone this year also, till I shall dig about it, and dung it:

Luk 13:9 And if it bear fruit, well: and if not, then after that thou shalt cut it down.





This fig tree represents two things the nation of Israel and the life of any human being and Gods patience with both? (70AD)





Every Human has one and most likely two guarding angels who watch over them and bring about circumstances in their lives? (Luke 13:8-9) Their Goal is to bring you to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.





Luke 15:7 I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repents, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.





Matt 21:19 (Jesus was hungry) And when he saw a fig tree in the way, he came to it, and found nothing thereon, but leaves only, and said unto it, Let no fruit grow on thee henceforward for ever. And presently the fig tree withered away.





