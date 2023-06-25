BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It’s Much Worse Than You Think, Govt Corruption And The Creation Of Covid w/ David E. Martin, PhD
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
570 views • 06/25/2023

Kim Iversen


Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at kimiversen.locals.com!

The Kim Iversen Show LIVE | March 17, 2023

Dr. David Martin PhD founder of M·CAM® and has published across various fields in law, medicine, engineering, finance, and education. He recently appeared in Mikki Willis’ documentary, Plandemic: Indoctornation where he revealed the truth behind the vaccine agenda and how following the money had led him to a number of conclusions about what is really going on during the Coronavirus crisis. He joins us today to discuss his experience uncovering government corruption.

Dr Martin's Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DavidMartinWorld
Official website: https://davidmartin.world

Get your free info kit on how to start investing in gold and securing your future by visiting www.BirchGold.com/Kim

Become a member of my LOCALS community where you will gain access to exclusive content, behind-the-scenes videos, valuable information, and even connect with me personally and others as well. It's a great way to support my independent media channel while receiving more content. Click the button to join! You can become a FREE member or a paid subscriber.

Sign up for my FREE email newsletter here to get notifications of livestreams and segments: http://KimIversenemailsignup.com (I will never spam you or sell your info)

Keywords
crimemurderinvestigationkim iversendoj911nihweapondarpaheartuniversitydodviolationinside jobbioweaponfaucitax fraudlunggovt corruptioncovid-19antraxprep actmrnadavid e martin phdcreation of covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy