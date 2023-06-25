It’s Much Worse Than You Think, Govt Corruption And The Creation Of Covid w/ David E. Martin, PhD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim Iversen
The Kim Iversen Show LIVE | March 17, 2023
Dr. David Martin PhD founder of M·CAM® and has published across various fields in law, medicine, engineering, finance, and education. He recently appeared in Mikki Willis’ documentary, Plandemic: Indoctornation where he revealed the truth behind the vaccine agenda and how following the money had led him to a number of conclusions about what is really going on during the Coronavirus crisis. He joins us today to discuss his experience uncovering government corruption.
Dr Martin's Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DavidMartinWorld
Official website: https://davidmartin.world
