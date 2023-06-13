© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE DESTRUCTION OF EQUAL JUSTICE: Kash Patel on "Government Gangsters" & The Breakdown of the Rule of Law | TRIGGERED Ep.41
Kash: “This is going to be the most publicized trial in the globe’s history… and we have to be able use that process, not to dismiss the case right away, but to show the American people… the prosecutorial corruption that they engaged in…”
You must SHOW the public the truth.
https://rumble.com/v2trbf2-the-destruction-of-equal-justice-kash-patel-on-government-gangsters.html
https://twitter.com/TheStormRedux/status/1668397608841117696?s=20