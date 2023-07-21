North Carolina tornado caught on camera

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 21, 2023
An intense tornado ravaged North Carolina, causing significant damage. It also hit a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant, ripping off parts of roofs of the massive buildings. Video from the nearby town of Dortches shows debris flying around during the storm, damaging homes and businesses.
