Hard facing Hamas, highest ranking Israeli officer dies

Israeli troops appear to have difficulty confronting Palestinian Hamas fighters directly in the Gaza battle. A tank commander, Salman Habaka, the highest-ranking Israeli officer was died in an ambush with Merkava in the north Gaza Strip. So far, Al-Qassam Brigade of Hamas right wing, continuously attacked enemy troops with mortars and rockets.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY