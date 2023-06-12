BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Native American & African Slave Home Remedy - Dr Jennifer Daniels with Geoff Bradly on In Other News Radio (ARCIVED 01.29.2018)
398 views • 06/12/2023

We look at the Native American and African American slave home remedy of pure gum spirits or turpentine as a treatment being used by the patients of our guest Dr. Jennifer Daniels. Dr. Jennifer Daniels was trained as an allopathic medical physician. After majoring in Biology, she received her BA degree with Honors. She entered The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and received her Medical Degree (MD) and her MBA concurrently at the end of 4 years. 

 

When Dr. Daniels mixed natural therapies with the standard practice of care, she caught the attention of hospital representatives. In one case, the Medical Board began investigating Dr. Daniels for reducing a patient’s blood sugar i one week with diet and exercise. She was charged with failure to cooperate when she refused to reveal private records of patients not related to the complaint. After 3 years of legal actions and appeals, Dr. Daniels was placed on a 3 year probation. She was then given the choice of surrendering her medical license or have it revoked. She elected to surrender it. As a result of this surrender, she has been placed on the do not employ list and the so called terrorist watch list. Dr. Jennifer Daniels is the author of the book Do You Have The Guts To Be Beautiful. 

 

 

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Bionatal: Black Seed, CASTOR OIL, Almond, Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

 

 

https://inothernewsradio.com/podcast/in-other-news-january-29-2018/ 

Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels, host not contacted. 

parasitesroyal rifecandidablood sugarmedical choiceflexner reportstandard of carewbaidr jennifer danielsjohn d rockefellerturpentinein other newshome remedycandida cleaner reportgeoff bradyterrorist watchlistpacifica radio nycpacifica radioafrican american slavepure gum spiritthe guts to be beautiful
