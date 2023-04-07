BREAKİNG: Israel is on Fire! Lebanon launched a Missile Attack on the Jewish State!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It looks like another escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict has begun. After reports of how radical actions were taken by the Israeli security forces in the Al-Aqsa mosque, it became known about a rocket attack on Israeli territory from Lebanon. At first, information appeared that there was only one missile and that Israel's air defense and missile defense system had intercepted it. However, this information has not been confirmed. It turned out that it was a real rocket attack using numerous missiles and that the Israeli air defense turned out to be powerless.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN