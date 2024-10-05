Fall Planting, Visitors from USA, & Seasonal Cuisine! 🍂 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I planted six broccoli starts this week, hoping the bugs don’t devour them like they did my Swiss chard. The other starts are surviving well after a dusting of diatomaceous earth (DE). The jalapeños are doing well, except for one plant that I harvested the fruit from so they don’t go to waste. And I added fresh goya-bitter melon and eggplant to a leg-of-lamb stir fry that turned out deliciously good! 🤤
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 🤩🐶