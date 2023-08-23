🌿 Cultivating Resilient Hemp: Breeding For Sustainability!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌿 Exploring Wild Hemp's Hidden Treasures: Traits We're Breeding for with Ismail Dweikat a professor of plant breeding and genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. 🌾🔍🎙️ https://bit.ly/3QXuu6K
🌱 What makes wild hemp stand out? It boasts:
🌞 Heat and drought tolerance. 🪲 Insect and disease resistance.
🌾 High biomass production with minimal nitrogen and nutrients. 🌱 Adaptation to low-nutrient environments.
🌟 Our goal? Breeding these valuable traits into cultivated varieties for a sustainable future! 🌾🌿