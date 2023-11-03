BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maria Simma, Purgatory Mystic On the Day of Your Funeral From the Eyes of a Poor Soul in Purgatory
17 views • 11/03/2023

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Nov 2, 2023


Maria Simma received visits from the suffering Souls in Purgatory. In 1940 came the first visit from a Holy Soul (a departed soul from Purgatory) –Maria was age 25. The holy soul--a man-- appeared to her in a vision one night....


Support Fr Francis' Shrine 'Mother of Mercy" in Ghana via Go Fund Me:

https://gofund.me/2f0a40b4


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQg9D419lMw


mysticsufferingpurgatoryfuneralmother and refugemaria simmspoor soul
