Maria Simma, Purgatory Mystic On the Day of Your Funeral From the Eyes of a Poor Soul in Purgatory

Mother and Refuge of the End Times
Nov 2, 2023
Maria Simma received visits from the suffering Souls in Purgatory. In 1940 came the first visit from a Holy Soul (a departed soul from Purgatory) –Maria was age 25. The holy soul--a man-- appeared to her in a vision one night....
Support Fr Francis' Shrine 'Mother of Mercy" in Ghana via Go Fund Me:
https://gofund.me/2f0a40b4
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQg9D419lMw