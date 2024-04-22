© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💢🎥+$26 billion for Israel voted today
- Not for US elites
- Not for homeless people
- Not for the education system
- Not for #Americans.
🔅Just for #Israel.
Israeli people are getting rich and rich!
While in Philadelphia today...
#IsraelFirst
