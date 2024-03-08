CNN: "He was obsessed with his political rival. Partisan. Not Statesmanlike."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CNN contributor criticized the SOTU Address: "He was obsessed with his political rival more than he was obsessed with the condition of the American people--it was so weird. This guy lectures us on unity...and he gives the most partisan convention speech...it's not statesmanlike."