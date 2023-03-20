Levin: Americans Are Losing Faith In The Law Because Of The Democrat Party

Mark Levin: “The people are losing faith in the law because the Democrat Party, Democrat prosecutors in Manhattan, a Soros prosecutor wants them to lose faith in the law. Their whole goal is to destroy the civil society and the morality that undergirds it. That is the mission of the Democrat Party. How many times have they gone after this man, Donald Trump? What exactly has he done to deserve this?”

https://rumble.com/v2dz2y6-levin-americans-are-losing-faith-in-the-law-because-of-the-democrat-party.html














