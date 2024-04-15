Former President Trump visits Chic-fil-A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former President Trump Visits Chick-fil-A. Hugs black activist while there. Positively proves that he isn't racist. On FOX News, she bemoans that the MSM pushes a false narrative about the black community not supporting President Trump.
