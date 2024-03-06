God Is Gonna Cut The NWO Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-----------
The NWO order in its supreme arrogance had its temporary moment in history. But if human history has revealed anything, it is that God will eventually cut those who mock divine providence down. Everything has its time and place. And now those wise enough to come to the awful truth of this world are now turning towards Jesus as the great turning begins and all hell breaks loose.Eternal Father will prevent New World Order from final persecution of His Children
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/07/08/eternal-father-will-prevent-new-world-order-from-final-persecution-of-his-children/