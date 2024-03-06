BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God Is Gonna Cut The NWO Down
Rick Langley
1052 followers
56 views • 03/06/2024
God Is Gonna Cut The NWO Down

-----------

The NWO order in its supreme arrogance had its temporary moment in history. But if human history has revealed anything, it is that God will eventually cut those who mock divine providence down. Everything has its time and place. And now those wise enough to come to the awful truth of this world are now turning towards Jesus as the great turning begins and all hell breaks loose.

Eternal Father will prevent New World Order from final persecution of His Children

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/07/08/eternal-father-will-prevent-new-world-order-from-final-persecution-of-his-children/


Keywords
downthe nwogod is gonna cut
