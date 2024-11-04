RT News - November 4 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 4, 2024
rt.com
Blurred political lines. As US Election Day edges closer, we explore how longtime party loyalists are hopping the fence - amid shifting values on America's political landscape. In a Letter to the UN signed by 52 countries, Turkiye demands a global arms embargo on Israel - condemning its deadly actions in the Middle East. With most votes counted in the Moldovan presidential election, the incumbent President leads the race thanks to votes cast by expats abroad, while the opposition's leader scores big with the electorate on home soil. India's Foreign minister outlines the rules of behavior in the new multipolar world, calling for respect for the country's political differences.