The Narcoführer arrived in Turkey
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
57 views • 4 months ago

The Narcoführer arrived in Turkey.

Adding: 

 Zelensky Calls Russian Delegation Led by Medinsky a "Sham"

Zelensky dismissed the Russian delegation headed by Vladimir Medinsky as a mere "sham," implying it lacks seriousness or legitimacy.

He stated that Ukraine will announce its position on participating in negotiations with Russia only after his upcoming meeting with Turkish President Erdoğan—an encounter he claimed might take several hours.

🐻 One can’t help but wonder—was the “sham” label really about the delegation’s makeup, or is Zelensky simply nervous about the high-ranking GRU figures sitting across the table?

Adding:

Maria Zakharova commented on Zelensky calling the Russian delegation "a sham":

 "A clown and a loser is talking about respectable people."

She also said: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the negotiations in Istanbul have been rescheduled for the second half of the day, following a request from the Turkish side.

And:

Putin Will Not Attend Russia–Ukraine Talks in Turkey, Says Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Vladimir Putin will not take part in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey.

The Russian delegation in Istanbul is composed of several high-ranking military officials, headed by Vladimir Medinsky, who is serving as the official lead negotiator.

