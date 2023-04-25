Yasharel (Israel) Then and Now... with Dr Stephen Pidgeon, Jesse Knock & Jon Hallam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this discussion, we take a study into the following:
- Yashar’el / Israel - What was physical has been elevated to Spiritual through Yahusha
- Yashar’el are a Spiritual Nation since the Resurrection
- We will all be grafted back into Yashar’el (12 Tribes all appear again in -- Revelation 7 within the 144,000
- Everything Changed after the Resurrection
- What was physical has been elevated to Spiritual through Yahusha
- Spiritual Yasharel is then streamed – into 7 bodies of believers (Churches)
- Everyone overcoming and finishing the race receiving Eternal Life, but with different rewards