IDAHO WANTS TO KNOW WHAT'S UP IN OHIO 😇🏈🚆💥☠ TOM MUNDS W/ COACH DAVE & JEFF LOUDERBACK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a virtual call with some of my friends in Ohio. Joining us are special guests "Coach" Dave Daubenmire and Epoch Times writer, Jeff Louderback [VfB in the wings]
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnl02wg7nl4
Consider this a very late 2-point conversion into a touchdown!
Eric Coppolino Substack strafing run:
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/dioxin-resources-page-for-citizens
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/what-must-happen-in-and-around-e
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/new-pwfm-tonight-east-palestine-is
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/to-the-edge-and-beyond-planet-waves
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/welcome-to-my-new-substack-readers
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/was-the-netflix-movie-white-noise
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/tonight-on-planet-waves-fm-tales
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/look-up-in-the-sky
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/dr-sam-bailey-interview-with-me-sunday
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/chiron-and-the-minor-planets-then
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/how-we-got-here-the-history-of-pcbs
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/ward-stone-american-environmental
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/tonight-on-planet-waves-mercury-conjunct
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/lab-release-which-lab-how-did-it