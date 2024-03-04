NUCLEAR WAR PROPHESIED in Zechariah 5, nuclear missiles described

The last verse of Zechariah five says that the base shall be set in Atlanta shine are which is Syrian area and Iran. That is zechariah's way of saying that in the Iran area it will be kicked off due to something happening with Iran. Iran is the springboard for nuclear confrontation. I don't expect it to be all out nuclear war but I do expect it to be incremental.





The Israel Hamas war started everything back in October 7th and we are now approaching the full go hour as world events as shown to the news of today is pointing at all out global conflict. Zechariah describes in detail the actual missiles we have today in terms of things he understood back in the Bible days. And his prophecy is definitely for the 2024 area of time

