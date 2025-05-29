Q⅋A WITH COACH DAVE DAUBENMIRE ⛪🏈🎙 PROVERBS 18ː13 PODCAST

Hope you haven't missed any of the shows, despite their not being posted here; Coach has a staff well able to post his shows; if you haven't been watching, you missed RHODES TO VICTORY | 5-28-2025, for example [yes, Stewart Rhodes]...but I digress





In this episode of the Proverbs 18:13 podcast, host Adam engages with Coach Dave, who emphasizes the importance of truth in Christianity and the need for the church to train, equip, and mobilize its members. Coach Dave shares his experiences with cultural challenges, the role of anger in faith, and the necessity for strong male leadership within the church. The conversation also touches on the shift towards home churches and the importance of dialogue in faith discussions, ultimately calling for a more active and engaged Christian community. In this conversation, Coach Dave and the host discuss the importance of courageous leadership in faith, emphasizing the need for men to stand firm in their beliefs and take action, even in the face of adversity. They explore the concept of nurturing faith over fear, the significance of accountability among believers, and the necessity of boldness in living out one's faith. The discussion also touches on the idea of trusting God's ordered steps in our lives and the relentless pursuit of truth as a guiding principle for Christians.





