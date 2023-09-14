JOHN FETTERMAN BEHAVES LIKE A CLOWN WHEN ASKED ABOUT THE JOE BIDEN IMPEACHMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is John Fetterman acting like the ass that he is when asked about the BIDEN IMPEACHMENT announcement.
He behaves like this because he knows that no mater what egregious thing he says or does, he is still employed in the field of ruining America and will receive his pension until death.
DAMN AMERICA, what the hell happened to this country!
www.KevinJJohnston.me