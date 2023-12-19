Hamas publishes footage of their forces targeting a Zionist Humvee with a Kornet anti-tank missile northeast of Beit Lahia
⚡️Interestingly, they choose to target the jeep presumably carrying officers not the tanks or armoured vehicles.
Source @WarMonitor
