This morning's ATGM launch and hit on a Ukrainian position in Berislav, Kherson region.

Adding:

The "Wunderwaffe" Flop

Forbes (https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2023/11/30/the-biggest-problem-with-ukraines-m-1-tanks-they-dont-like-staying-dirty/) reports new serious issues with Abrams tanks in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

American tanks may break down due to dirt, requiring complex maintenance to keep M-1 clean from dust. Engine intake filters need cleaning twice a day to prevent dirt from entering the powerful yet fragile engine. Neglecting filter cleaning every 12 hours could lead to severe engine damage, forcing the battalion to remove and potentially undergo extensive repairs.

Former U.S. Army General Mark Hertling emphasizes that crews can be trained for cleaning, but any mistake may result in a $1 million engine breakdown that is impossible to repair in field conditions.





