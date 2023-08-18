BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Police blocked people from evacuating Lahaina? -- GOVERNMENTS WILL USE WHATEVER TECHNOLOGY IS AVAILABLE TO THEM TO COMBAT THEIR PRIMARY ENEMY, WHICH IS THEIR OWN POPULATION. ~ NOAM CHOMSKY
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • 08/18/2023

"Scientists predict that the conditions that lead to massive, deadly wildfires like those in Maui will become more common as climate change worsens"


NOW...  With that said, listen to THIS
local tell what he saw.  His name is Fish and he's a local in Lahaina which was the worst hit.

Police blocked people from evacuating Lahaina?

Locals are saying this appeared intentional and authorities acted in ways that did not make any sense to anyone that witnessed it.  Also, there are reports of people found dead in their cars.  After you watch this you will see why that's important.  

I'd say take anything the MSM says with a grain of salt and wait and see what ACTUALLY caused this.  Usually takes a month or 2 after the official BULLSHIT is reported before they sneak the real cause in when nobody is looking. 

Locals are saying this is a "land grab" and NOT a natural disaster.  

Worth looking into...
Keywords
nwonew world orderhawaiicrimes against humanitysmart citiesdewmauiland grabglobalist crime syndicatepolice blocked people from evacuating lahaina
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy