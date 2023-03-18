FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 84:1-5, Sabbath Day Prayer, 20230318

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 84:1-5

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230318

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)





O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Union that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection on Calvary’s Cross.

My Glorious and Holy Father:

1 How lovely is Your Tabernacle, O LORD of Hosts!

2 My soul longs, yes, even faints for Your Church; my heart and my flesh cry out for You my Holy Living EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.

3 Even the sparrow has found a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young—even Your Altars, O LORD of Hosts, my EL-ELYON, my MOST HIGH GOD, my King, and my GOD.

4 Blessed are those who dwell in Your Church; they will still be praising You. Selah!

5 Blessed are the believers whose strength is in You, JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD our SANCTIFIER whose heart is set on seeking first Your Kingdom and Your Righteousness. Amen!

Thank You Merciful Father for blessing me with Your daily Spiritual Health, Life, and Power. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 84:1-5, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).

* * * *