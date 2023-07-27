BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Largest US Power Grid Declares Emergency Alert Amid Scorching Heat, Rolling Blackouts Begin
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
959 views • 07/27/2023

- A heat wave continues to blast the Midwest, Northeast, and South through the end of the work week, forcing the largest US grid operator to declare a level one emergency for Thursday as tens of millions of people crank up air conditioners to escape scorching temperatures as summer in the Northern Hemisphere peaks.


On Wednesday evening, PJM Interconnection LLC declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 in 13 states that stretch from Illinois to New Jersey with over 65 million customers. PJM is concerned about maintaining adequate power reserves on Thursday as power demand is set to soar because of air conditioners. It expects demand to reach 153,286 megawatts as of 1700 ET and has about 186,000 megawatts of generating capacity.


The power mix of the grid shows natural gas, coal, and nuclear are doing most of the heavy lifting of 0600 ET. Power prices across the grid appear normal. #Breaking #News #RollingBlackouts #Alert #GridDown #LightsOut #EmergencyAlert #PowerGrid #PJM


Largest US Power Grid Declares Emergency Alert Amid Scorching Heat

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/largest-us-grid-declares-emergency-alert-amid-scorching-heat


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos


Keywords
biblepropagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy