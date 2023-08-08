HIROSHIMA & NAGASAKI & WORLD PEACE! CLEAN WATER FOR THE HOPI INDIANS!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I prayed for peace for Hiroshima and Nagasaki. On August 6th and 9th, 1945, the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on these Japanese cities, causing the instant killing of hundreds of thousands of people. These bombs must never be used again. Seattle also has a yearly celebration of peace every year on August 6th, and so I hope you can all join me in praying for world peace. The second part of the program is on clean water for the beautiful Hopi and Navajo Indians in Arizona in the United States. Hopi men only live to 44 years, and Hopi women only live to 53 years because their water supplies are contaminated with radiation and arsenic. But we all can make a difference in getting clean water for the beautiful Hopi and Navajo Indians! I hope you can all join us in this important program!As of July 31st, 2023, I have chosen to no longer broadcast on BBS Radio. However, people can always listen to me here on Brighteon. Past shows are also on my website at: www.outofthisworld1150.com

OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show