On today’s episode, ZachDems Await Secret Bombshell as BRICS+ Plots NWO Dems would react to a Trump win.
DWP97048
20 views • 7 months ago

Dems Await Secret Bombshell as BRICS+ Plots NWO


On today’s episode, Zach discusses some of the election shenanigans we can expect to see with the upcoming election, as well as some of the prevailing theories on how the Dems would react to a Trump win.




In other news, the BRICS summit recently took place, and while it probably wasn’t on your radar, this powerful organization could have a massive impact on the state of the world, accelerating the efforts to boot the dollar and establish a cashless global economy.




Lastly Zach discusses steps you can take to make sure you are ready physically and spiritually for major shifts happening in the world as we inch closer to the last days as described in biblical prophecy.




**********




If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!




You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:


IGBY International Ministries


PO Box 797


Decatur, IL 62525




Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.




Watch the whole clip of Dr. Kirk Elliot’s interview on InfoWars here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/is-this-the-end-of-the-dollar-brics-nations-set-to-meet-in-russia-to-officially-challenge-the-greenback

