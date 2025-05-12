BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Vaccine-Induced Seizure Claims Life of Vibrant College Student - Doug and Rishanne Golden
When Haleigh Golden was just 20 years old, she passed away from a vaccine-induced Grand Mal seizure, cutting her dreams short and devastating her parents, Doug and Rishanne. They discuss how and why they were led to start “Haleigh’s Heart,” an organization dedicated to educating other parents about the possible dangers of vaccinations. Both of their daughters were vaccine-injured since infancy. Their website offers tremendous insights from scientists and professionals on the topic of vaccinations, and in this journey, Doug and Rishanne are carrying out their daughter’s inspiring dream of telling her story to everyone who will listen - and save many lives along the way.



TAKEAWAYS


The Goldens produced a documentary about Haleigh’s story: Real Not Rare: Our Tears, Our Truths, Our Testimonies


Many people have suffered from vaccine injuries and many parents are unaware that their child is vaccine-injured


Haleigh lived with intense seizures for two years before she passed away


Haleigh meant everything to her parents, and they felt moved by God to speak out about her story in order to save more lives



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Aluminum in Vaccines video: https://bit.ly/4lHfDdC


🔗 CONNECT WITH DOUG AND RISHANNE GOLDEN

Website: https://www.haleighsheart.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/haleighsheart11

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haleighsheart/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthvaccineschildrencollegevaccinationsdeathsinjuriesdougtina griffincounter culture mom showhaleigh goldenrishanne goldensiezure
