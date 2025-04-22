Tariffs to Counter China and Cold Fusion Energy Revival

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tariffs aren’t just about trade—they’re a counterstrike against China’s economic warfare. By shifting supply chains to allies like Vietnam & Indonesia, America could weaken Beijing’s grip while fueling small businesses. But here’s the game-changer: Cold Fusion (LENR). Suppressed for decades, this clean energy tech could revolutionize power—no coal, no hot fusion, just endless energy. Imagine a world where the U.S. leads not just in trade but in free energy innovation, leaving China’s debt-ridden system scrambling.
#TradeWar #ColdFusion #EconomicRevival #ChinaStrategy #FreeEnergy
